'A Very Fiery and Aggressive Team' - Mason Mount Shares Thoughts on Palmeiras

Mason Mount Labels Palmeiras as 'Very Fiery' Ahead of Potential Club World Cup Final vs Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has labelled Brazilian side Palmeiras as a 'very fiery' team ahead of their potential meeting in the Club World Cup.

The Blues have travelled to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the tournament, where they will first face Al Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Should they win, they will compete in the final on Saturday and will face either Palmeiras or Egyptian side Al Ahly.

imago1009615433h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website Mount revealed he watched the Copa Libertadores final, in which Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo. 

"I watched the game with Thiago and Jorgi as we were having food at the hotel. Thiago had his iPad set up at the end of the table so we were able to watch the whole match.

Read More

"Those two are from Brazil so they watch it a lot but I hadn’t seen that many games before. Palmeiras looked a very fiery and aggressive team, very hungry to win."

Chelsea were last in the Club World Cup in 2012 after their first ever Champions League title, but lost 1-0 against Corinthians in the final.

imago1002921943h

They will therefore be looking to win the tournament at the second time of asking in order to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Thomas Tuchel's side have travelled to the United Arab Emirates off the back of their extra time win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, which saw Kepa Arrizabalaga save a late penalty to send his side through to the last 16.

