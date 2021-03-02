Mason Mount lays out Premier League and Champions League ambitions at Chelsea

Mason Mount believes Chelsea have the squad capable of winning Premier League and Champions League titles.

The 22-year-old has won multiple trophies during his academy days at Cobham but is yet to win his first trophy in the first-team.

Chelsea have come close after reaching the FA Cup final last season only to fall at the final hurdle against Arsenal back in August at Wembley.

Mount isn't content with not winning trophies and is aiming high as he sets his sights on domestic and European success.

"Definitely, that’s all of our goals and I feel like I won’t really be happy until we achieve that," Mount told the Daily Mail.

"We need to be setting our targets at that vision of wanting to win Premier Leagues, wanting to win trophies, wanting to win the Champions League.

"I feel like with the group we have, we can definitely do it. We’re very hungry to achieve it, very driven. With the older players, they have been there, done that had have that experience for us younger boys to feed off, to have little chats here and there and [ask]; “What’s winning at the highest level really like?” It really helps us. We want to achieve it and especially at a big club we’ve all come through at."

Chelsea are unlikely to win the Premier League this season with a top four battle the more realistic target for the Blues.

Their European adventure is still on after their first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten and still in the FA Cup as a quarter-final tie against Sheffield United awaits them later this month.

Mount's dream of clinching silverware with the Chelsea first-team could be achieved this season. It's a matter of when, not if.

