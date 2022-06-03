Skip to main content

Mason Mount Looks Back on Busy Chelsea Season After Winning Men's Player of the Year Award

Mason Mount has looked back on Chelsea's busy season after the 23-year-old won the Men's Player of the Year award for the second year running. 

The Blues played a total of 63 games across six different competitions, winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup along the way. 

Mount himself had a memorable season for the club, totalling 29 goal contributions in 53 matches for the west London side. 

Speaking to the official club website, the attacker reflected on the club's season after such a busy campaign both on and off the pitch.

"You look at how many games we’ve played this season and it’s not an excuse, but we’re in every competition, we mostly get to the end, so that makes it so that we’re playing extra games. 

"It’s difficult but we have to keep going from game to game. One week we’re playing away at Luton, the next we’re playing at Wembley. Then we’re at the Bernabeu, then we’re back at Wembley, before going away somewhere else! 

"It’s a lot of games and a lot of travelling but it’s what we do. This is our job and we have nothing to complain about.

"Throughout the season, it’s been up and down but if you look back at what we’ve achieved, we won the Super Cup at the beginning of the season and we won the Club World Cup in the middle of the season."

Mount has now completed his third season at the club in the senior side, breaking into the first team in 2019 and now becoming one of the squad's key players.

