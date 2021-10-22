    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mason Mount Makes Brave Chelsea Trophy Claim Ahead of Club World Cup

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that the Blues want to win everything this season as he makes a bold claim about his side's title chances.

    The 22-year-old has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side as well as being a regular for England.

    Speaking after Chelsea's clash with Malmo via Mail Sport, Mount explained how his side want to win it all this season.

    sipa_35665827 (1)

    "We're a club which wants to win silverware," said Mount. 'We want to win the Champions League, we achieved that last season and now we want to be champions of the world, to go with the Super Cup.

    "We're ready for that, we're raring to go. When you get a taste of winning you want to win more."

    sipa_35664738 (2)

    Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League and have favourable fixtures ahead as they look to mount a title challenge whilst a win against Malmo saw Tuchel's side go three points clear of Zenit in second place of their Champions League group.

    The Club World Cup has been postponed and is likely to take place in the new year, with the Blues seeking to add that trophy to their impressive cabinet.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (47)
    News

    Mason Mount Makes Brave Chelsea Trophy Claim Ahead of Club World Cup

    34 seconds ago
    sipa_35605559
    News

    Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

    25 minutes ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    'Proud Moment' - Andreas Christensen Reflects On Scoring First Chelsea Goal

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (42)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Close Relationship With Antonio Rudiger

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Not Happy' With Thomas Tuchel's Comments Over Chelsea's Erling Haaland Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Despite Missing Up to Four Weeks Out With Ankle Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Preparing for Norwich City Clash Without Lukaku & Werner

    3 hours ago