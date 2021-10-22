Mason Mount Makes Brave Chelsea Trophy Claim Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that the Blues want to win everything this season as he makes a bold claim about his side's title chances.

The 22-year-old has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side as well as being a regular for England.

Speaking after Chelsea's clash with Malmo via Mail Sport, Mount explained how his side want to win it all this season.

"We're a club which wants to win silverware," said Mount. 'We want to win the Champions League, we achieved that last season and now we want to be champions of the world, to go with the Super Cup.

"We're ready for that, we're raring to go. When you get a taste of winning you want to win more."

Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League and have favourable fixtures ahead as they look to mount a title challenge whilst a win against Malmo saw Tuchel's side go three points clear of Zenit in second place of their Champions League group.

The Club World Cup has been postponed and is likely to take place in the new year, with the Blues seeking to add that trophy to their impressive cabinet.

