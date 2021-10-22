Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

Mason Mount has vowed to start scoring goals for Chelsea this season after the double injury blow to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The 22-year-old is yet to score for Chelsea in his 10 appearances in all competitions this season, providing just one assists this term.

Now Mount and co will need to step up in the games ahead as they go on without Lukaku and Werner who are both out with injuries.

Lukaku could miss up to four weeks of the season with an ankle injury, while Werner is suffering from a hamstring injury. Both sustained their injuries against Malmo in midweek which has left Thomas Tuchel with plenty to think about.

He will now need Mount, Kai Havertz and others to step up to the plate to get the wins required to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, the first match without Lukaku and Werner, Mount has promised to start adding goals to his game.

As quoted by the Mail, he said: "Getting goals from all areas is a big thing for us, a big positive.

"We can be dangerous from different parts of the team. We can be dangerous from set pieces and the way we play we get people in the box and create chances.

"It's about time I got on the scoresheet. I'm getting in the right areas but it's just not falling for me. Hopefully when the first one goes in the floodgates will open."

Havertz got on the scoresheet against Malmo and will be hoping to continue the form against the Canaries as Tuchel turns to the German to produce and deliver when needed.

