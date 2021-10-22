Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mason Mount Makes Chelsea Promise Following Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner's Injury Absence

    Author:

    Mason Mount has vowed to start scoring goals for Chelsea this season after the double injury blow to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    The 22-year-old is yet to score for Chelsea in his 10 appearances in all competitions this season, providing just one assists this term. 

    Now Mount and co will need to step up in the games ahead as they go on without Lukaku and Werner who are both out with injuries.

    Lukaku could miss up to four weeks of the season with an ankle injury, while Werner is suffering from a hamstring injury. Both sustained their injuries against Malmo in midweek which has left Thomas Tuchel with plenty to think about.

    sipa_35664738

    He will now need Mount, Kai Havertz and others to step up to the plate to get the wins required to maintain their position at the top of the table. 

    Ahead of the Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, the first match without Lukaku and Werner, Mount has promised to start adding goals to his game.

    As quoted by the Mail, he said: "Getting goals from all areas is a big thing for us, a big positive.

    "We can be dangerous from different parts of the team. We can be dangerous from set pieces and the way we play we get people in the box and create chances.

    sipa_35665827 (1)

    "It's about time I got on the scoresheet. I'm getting in the right areas but it's just not falling for me. Hopefully when the first one goes in the floodgates will open."

    Havertz got on the scoresheet against Malmo and will be hoping to continue the form against the Canaries as Tuchel turns to the German to produce and deliver when needed. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Vows to Start Scoring More Goals for Chelsea

    33 seconds ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Not Happy' With Thomas Tuchel's Comments Over Chelsea's Erling Haaland Interest

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Lukaku Boost Despite Missing Up to Four Weeks Out With Ankle Injury

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Preparing for Norwich City Clash Without Lukaku & Werner

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33048380
    News

    'Be Ready' - Petr Cech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35647586 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Erling Haaland's Staggering £30M-A-Year Wage Demands Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    News

    Chelsea Have Premier League Fixtures vs Everton & Wolves Moved Following Club World Cup Decision

    13 hours ago
    sipa_28663439
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    14 hours ago