Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Regarding His Form Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount has creditted Thomas Tuchel for improving his attacking play at Chelsea during the first year of his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has played a key part in Tuchel's system on the way to lifting the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup titles.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount has discussed how he has improved as a player under Tuchel despite only working together for a short period of tie.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He has definitely improved my attacking play," he admitted. "I had never really played as high up as I have under him before in my career.

"It is about getting into the box more, being more clinical, the final pass. It is about really putting that pressure on myself to be someone who creates."

The Englishman continued to make comparisons to where he played under former Blues boss Frank Lampard during his debut season for his boyhood club.

He said: "My first year or two I played in a bit of a deeper role as an eight. Now I am playing higher up as a 10-slash-winger so that gives me more opportunities to make it into the box. They want me in the box and being a threat going forward so that is a big focus of mine."

The 22-year-old will be hoping that he can continue to impress under the German as Chelsea look to challenge on all fronts this season, with a Carabao Cup quarter final clash against Brentford coming up on Wednesday night.

