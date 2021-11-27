Mason Mount Makes Lionel Messi Admission Ahead of Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Mason Mount has admitted it's an honour to be alongside the likes of Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The Chelsea midfielder was included on the 30-man shortlist for the award which will be announced on Monday evening in Paris.

Mount joins fellow teammates Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku who have all also been nominated.

Ahead of the ceremony, Mount spoke to GQ Magazine on his nomination and being in the company of players like Messi.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular," said Mount.

"When I was younger I was a ball boy during a Barcelona and Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge and seeing him up close was amazing.”

He added: “To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind."

Messi has been claimed to have already been informed that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Ballon d'Or which will see him bag his seventh during his career.

