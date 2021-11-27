Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mason Mount Makes Lionel Messi Admission Ahead of Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Author:

Mason Mount has admitted it's an honour to be alongside the likes of Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. 

The Chelsea midfielder was included on the 30-man shortlist for the award which will be announced on Monday evening in Paris.

Mount joins fellow teammates Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku who have all also been nominated. 

imago1007432126h

Ahead of the ceremony, Mount spoke to GQ Magazine on his nomination and being in the company of players like Messi.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular," said Mount.

"When I was younger I was a ball boy during a Barcelona and Chelsea match at Stamford Bridge and seeing him up close was amazing.”

Read More

imago1008231852h

He added: “To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind."

Messi has been claimed to have already been informed that he will be the recipient of the 2021 Ballon d'Or which will see him bag his seventh during his career. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008121562h (3)
News

Mason Mount Makes Lionel Messi Admission Ahead of Ballon d'Or Ceremony

just now
imago1007477225h
News

'It's Blown My Mind' - Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Ballon d'Or Nomination

30 minutes ago
imago0045289887h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Ranked Fourth in UEFA Coefficient In 2021/22

1 hour ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Competition for Places

1 hour ago
imago1008115885h
News

Why Antonio Rudiger Surprised Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea's Win Over Leicester City

2 hours ago
imago1007587280h
News

'He Pushes Everybody' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

2 hours ago
imago1007424301h
News

'Top Striker' - Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Romelu Lukaku

3 hours ago
imago1007424933h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Injury Admission Ahead of Romelu Lukaku Return vs Man United

3 hours ago