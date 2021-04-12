Mason Mount makes 'very dangerous' admission on Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz

Mason Mount has lauded the quality of Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz after he netted against Crystal Palace.

Havertz started the Blues' scoring off in south London on Saturday evening with a neat finish into the far corner, curling his effort past Vicente Guaita to begin the 4-1 rout of their city counterparts.

Mount and Havertz were part of the front-three along with Christian Pulisic, and the trio were at the best to finish the game off early, despite having several other chances to extend the lead.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On the German's goal, Mount knows what his teammate is capable of and hailed the finish.

"We all know what he has got in his locker,’ said Mount to the official Chelsea website.

‘Him in the box is very dangerous. He opened up on his left and tucked it into the far corner, and that’s what we see in training. It was a brilliant finish and I’m very happy for him."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount also praised the general attacking play from the Blues, who finally clicked to produce a four-goal display at Selhurst Park.

He added: "I don’t think it has come together like that since our first game together.

"It was always coming; it was always brewing. We started off very sharp. At the top of the pitch our combinations were good, we were creating chances and we took them. That’s something we probably haven’t been doing as much recently.

"We know we have a lot of quality in the team. When we’re on it and we’re creating chances we can score a lot of goals. It hadn’t happened like that but it has now and that’s great for us.

"We came into the game with a lot of confidence after Porto knowing what we can do. As a team we felt very strong. We know what is on the line. We’re still in three competitions so every game is so important."



