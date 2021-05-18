Sports Illustrated home
Mason Mount Named 2020/21 Chelsea Fans Player of the Year

Author:
Publish date:

Mason Mount has been announced as Chelsea's Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign by the fans.

The 22-year-old was confirmed as the winner of the Player of the Year award on Tuesday morning (May 18), capping off a fine season for the England international.

Mount has already reached 100 senior appearances for the club in less than two seasons at the club, an incredible achievement for an academy graduate. 

A season which has seen him play all over the park, midfield and attack, Mount has gone on to captain the Blues this season on more than one occasion and despite FA Cup final defeat, is in a Champions League final on May 29. 

Mount has won over plenty of critics and doubters over the course of the last 12 months, and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for club and country.

It has been a season of learning for Mount, which has seen him cope with Frank Lampard departing the club and Thomas Tuchel entering the hotseat in west London. Mount has flourished and continued to be the heartbeat of the Blues side this term.

sipa_32515365

He has bagged nine goals and eight assists this term in all competitions and his season could be completed with European success in Porto and a top four finish, but the job is not done yet.

Mount takes the award from Mateo Kovacic who picked it up last season and becomes the first Chelsea academy graduate to win the award since John Terry in 2006.

