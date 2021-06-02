Mason Mount Nominated for PFA Men's Young Player of the Year Award

Mason Mount has been shortlisted for the PFA Men's Young Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old was shortlisted for the award last season and is back among the nominees for the 2021 award.

Mount has gone one step better this season. A trophy-less campaign last time out ended in Champions League glory this season as the England international provided the assist for Kai Havertz's winning goal in Porto against Manchester City.

He featured in 36 games for the Blues this season in the Premier League, scoring six and assisting five.

For Mount, he is now playing in the best team in the world.

"I've dreamt as a kid of going all the way, making a final and winning it. That's what this cup's all about," said Mount following the European triumph.

"I've been there as a kid, now to go all the way in the Champions League, through some tough games - we've played some top teams - and now we're in a final and we've won, it's such a special occasion.

"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world and you can't take that away from us."

Full list of nominees:

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The winner will be announced on Sunday 6 June at 7.30pm (UK).

Mount has also been included among the nominations for Premier League Player of the Season and Premier League Young Player of the Season.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

