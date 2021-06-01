Mason Mount Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season Award

Mason Mount has been shortlisted for the 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old was included on the eight-man list for the prestigious award which was released on Tuesday (June 1) morning.

Mount made 36 appearances for the Blues during the league campaign, more than any other Chelsea player, and scored six goals, assisting five in his second full season in the top-flight.

He has also won the Men's Player of the Season award at Chelsea, voted for by the fans, following another instrumental season in a Blues shirt.

Mount has adapted to two managers this season, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, meeting their high demands and played a pivotal role in Chelsea securing a spot in the top four.

His season was finished off with his first trophy in the senior team at Chelsea after they won the Champions League, the second time in the club's history.

"I've dreamt as a kid of going all the way, making a final and winning it. That's what this cup's all about," said Mount following the European triumph.

"I've been there as a kid, now to go all the way in the Champions League, through some tough games - we've played some top teams - and now we're in a final and we've won, it's such a special occasion.

"At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world and you can't take that away from us."

Full list of nominees:

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

