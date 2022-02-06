Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Not Involved in Chelsea Training Following Plymouth Injury

Mason Mount was not involved in Chelsea training as the Blues underwent their first session in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup.

The midfielder was withdrawn against Plymouth Argyle in extra-time during the Blues' 2-1 victory.

And now the club have confirmed that Mount has not trained upon Chelsea's arrival in Abu Dhabi.

imago1009559440h

Chelsea wrote: "The only member of the 23-strong party not involved was Mason Mount."

This comes after Arno Michels stated that Mount 'had a problem' against Plymouth and was forced off.

“Mason at the end had a bit of a problem so we had to take him off, Hakim had a bit of a problem, Azpi was a hamstring. I wouldn’t say they are injuries, but we have a few muscular problems.

Read More

“Hopefully they are only little ones so they are back in training tomorrow or Monday.”

imago1009563842h

With Mount not returning to training upon arrival in the Middle East, Chelsea will be hoping that he trains on Monday.

The midfielder was pictured warming up with his teammates in the Chelsea live stream of the session but the training went underway and the camera's were cut off and it appears that the youngster did not complete the session.

If he is unable to train on Monday, he could be a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

Reece James will be absent from the match too as he did not train despite being registered as part of the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009563842h
News

Mason Mount Not Involved in Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup

43 seconds ago
imago1002015511h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Keen to Sign Chelsea Duo Azpilicueta and Christensen in Coming Days

45 minutes ago
imago0031811661h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

2 hours ago
imago1009092727h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Performance Against Plymouth Argyle Shows Importance of Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1009543847h
News

Revealed: When Reece James Will Return to Chelsea Action

2 hours ago
imago1009290469h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wanted Chelsea to Sign Ousmane Dembele at All Costs on Transfer Deadline Day

3 hours ago
imago1009564816h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Attitude

3 hours ago
imago1005371309h
News

'Ready to Bring Another Trophy Back' - Petr Cech Eyes Up Club World Cup Glory for Chelsea

4 hours ago