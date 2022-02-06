Mason Mount Not Involved in Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup

Mason Mount was not involved in Chelsea training as the Blues underwent their first session in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Club World Cup.

The midfielder was withdrawn against Plymouth Argyle in extra-time during the Blues' 2-1 victory.

And now the club have confirmed that Mount has not trained upon Chelsea's arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea wrote: "The only member of the 23-strong party not involved was Mason Mount."

This comes after Arno Michels stated that Mount 'had a problem' against Plymouth and was forced off.

“Mason at the end had a bit of a problem so we had to take him off, Hakim had a bit of a problem, Azpi was a hamstring. I wouldn’t say they are injuries, but we have a few muscular problems.

“Hopefully they are only little ones so they are back in training tomorrow or Monday.”

With Mount not returning to training upon arrival in the Middle East, Chelsea will be hoping that he trains on Monday.

The midfielder was pictured warming up with his teammates in the Chelsea live stream of the session but the training went underway and the camera's were cut off and it appears that the youngster did not complete the session.

If he is unable to train on Monday, he could be a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.

Reece James will be absent from the match too as he did not train despite being registered as part of the squad.

