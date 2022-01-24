Skip to main content
Mason Mount on Personal Improvement Following 12 Months Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount has opened up on his personal improvement under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as the German celebrates one year at the club.

During his tenure, Tuchel has lifted the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup already, also reaching the FA Cup final last season.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Mount has admitted that he has improved under Tuchel in the last year.

imago1007849214h

‘So far this season that's been a big focus of mine, to improve that and to put pressure on myself to be someone who wants to go forward and step up and score goals and create assists," he said. "That's definitely something that's improved over the time he's been here.

"It makes it very clear what you as an individual needs to do. That's definitely something that's impressed me a lot, with the backroom staff as well. 

Read More

"They’ve all been brilliant since they came in and it's really been working well."

imago1009360361h

Mount has been impressive under the German, lifting Chelsea's Player of the Year last season on the way to European glory.

The Englishman will be hoping to add to his trophy collection under Tuchel as Chelsea are still involved in every major competition this season.

Whilst the Premier League title looks unlikely, Tuchel's side are still involved in the Carabao Cup, with a final against Liverpool to come up.

The Club World Cup also begins next month, with Chelsea looking to make history by becoming Champions of the World.

imago1007849214h
