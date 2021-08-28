August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

The midfielder has praised the fans.
Author:
Publish date:

Mason Mount has discussed the atmosphere that Liverpool fans produce at Anfield and looked forward to Chelsea's clash on Saturday evening.

The midfielder played at Anfield last season and scored the winning goal but the match was behind closed doors.

Speaking to the Sun ahead of the clash, mount discussed the upcoming game.

sipa_32514733

Reflecting on last season's result the midfielder said: “We won — but at an empty Anfield. I’ve never played there when it has been full."

The Blues won 1-0 in Liverpool last season on the way to a fourth placed finish in the Premier League with Mount bagging the winner.

The match was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 protocols but with fans back in the stadium, this season will be different.

sipa_32515366

Speaking on the upcoming clash, Mount said:“When the game kicks off and you can’t hear a thing for the first five minutes it might be different.

“I spoke to a couple of the boys about playing there and they say it is unbelievable.”

Both teams come into the game with 100% winning records as Chelsea comfortable beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge before coming out 2-0 winners against Arsenal at the Emirates.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34675471
News

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514921
News

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

pjimage (4)
News

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_34607417 (1)
Transfer News

Julen Lopetegui Breaks Silence on Jules Kounde's Proposed Transfer to Chelsea

sipa_33502932 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Saul Niguez Set to Stay At Atletico Madrid Amid Chelsea Links

E9zyhH8XMAkJ4Ux
Transfer News

Official: Baba Rahman Joins Reading on Season-Long Loan

1005603800
News

Report: Andreas Christensen 'Close' to New Chelsea Deal

1004512856
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell to Return for Blues