Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool

Mason Mount has discussed the atmosphere that Liverpool fans produce at Anfield and looked forward to Chelsea's clash on Saturday evening.

The midfielder played at Anfield last season and scored the winning goal but the match was behind closed doors.

Speaking to the Sun ahead of the clash, mount discussed the upcoming game.

Reflecting on last season's result the midfielder said: “We won — but at an empty Anfield. I’ve never played there when it has been full."

The Blues won 1-0 in Liverpool last season on the way to a fourth placed finish in the Premier League with Mount bagging the winner.

The match was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 protocols but with fans back in the stadium, this season will be different.

Speaking on the upcoming clash, Mount said:“When the game kicks off and you can’t hear a thing for the first five minutes it might be different.

“I spoke to a couple of the boys about playing there and they say it is unbelievable.”

Both teams come into the game with 100% winning records as Chelsea comfortable beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge before coming out 2-0 winners against Arsenal at the Emirates.

