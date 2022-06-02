Mason Mount Pens Emotional Antonio Rudiger Farewell Following Chelsea Departure

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has taken to Instagram to pen a farewell message to Antonio Rudiger after his transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed.

The German will play for the European Champions next season in Spain, leaving on a free transfer at the end of his Chelsea contract.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mount bid farewell to his teammate as they have likely played their last match together.

He wrote: "Wishing you all the best big bro! What a player and even better guy."

Rudiger replied on his own story saying: "Love my brother."

Chelsea will be looking to dip into the transfer market to replace the 29-year-old, who was clearly a popular figure in the changing rooms.

Rudiger previously said his farewells to the Chelsea fans, being substituted on his last appearance against Watford to receive a warm round of applause.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Upon his departure, Rudiger heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for giving him the opportunity to shine.

He said: "He asked about me, as a person. That was big. When Tuchel gave me a chance, I had so much motivation that I was never going back to the bench. I had made up my mind that I was going to give 200% to this club, to this badge — despite everything that was said about me. For me, after everything I endured, the Champions League was just the pineapple on top of the cake. "

The Blues will be looking to a future beyond Rudiger as they wish to compete at the top end of the Premier League next season.

