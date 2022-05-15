Mason Mount has penned a message of thanks to the Chelsea fans after his penalty miss in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The match went to a penalty shoot-out, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount missing their spot-kicks in the loss.

Taking to Instagram, Mount has thanked Chelsea fans for their support and promised to learn from the mistake.

He wrote: "Couldn't be more proud to be apart of this squad and reaching another final. Absolutely gutted with the way it ended, but these moments will only make us stronger. Can't thank you Chels fans enough for the support, win or lose."

The midfielder had a solid match but Chelsea could not find the breakthrough as the game ended level in both normal and extra time, a repeat of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool - with both matches being decided in a penalty shoot-out.

Mount's message comes after Azpilicueta took responsibility for the defeat and stated that Mount would be back and have opportunities to lift the FA Cup in the future.

The Blues captain said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times (to win the FA Cup), he’s still a young player.”

Chelsea will be hoping that they can lift the trophy next season and put an end to an unwanted record of three consecutive FA Cup final losses.

