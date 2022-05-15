Skip to main content

Mason Mount Pens Emotional Message to Chelsea Fans After Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final

Mason Mount has penned a message of thanks to the Chelsea fans after his penalty miss in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The match went to a penalty shoot-out, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount missing their spot-kicks in the loss.

Taking to Instagram, Mount has thanked Chelsea fans for their support and promised to learn from the mistake.

imago1012000488h

He wrote: "Couldn't be more proud to be apart of this squad and reaching another final. Absolutely gutted with the way it ended, but these moments will only make us stronger. Can't thank you Chels fans enough for the support, win or lose."

The midfielder had a solid match but Chelsea could not find the breakthrough as the game ended level in both normal and extra time, a repeat of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool - with both matches being decided in a penalty shoot-out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mount's message comes after Azpilicueta took responsibility for the defeat and stated that Mount would be back and have opportunities to lift the FA Cup in the future.

imago1011999010h

The Blues captain said: “I missed my penalty as well so it’s not Mason. We are all together here. When we make the list, we all feel confident that we want to shoot.

“This time it happens and I’m sure Mason will have a lot more times (to win the FA Cup), he’s still a young player.”

Chelsea will be hoping that they can lift the trophy next season and put an end to an unwanted record of three consecutive FA Cup final losses.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012009095h
News

'Have to Put Our Heads up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Calls for Chelsea to 'go for the Next One' After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt6 minutes ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Squad Building After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Nick Emms36 minutes ago
imago1012001020h
News

'We Have to Appreciate' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Chelsea Need to Remember Earlier Season Success Despite FA Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011627875h
Transfer News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011994292h
News

'Didn't Make it Easier' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on How Sanctions Have Affected Chelsea's Season

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011998805h
News

'I Wanted to Have a Different Ending' - Antonio Rudiger Frustrated to Not End Chelsea Career With FA Cup Win

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reminds Media Chelsea Have Won Two Trophies This Season Despite FA Cup Defeat

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012001020h
News

'I Missed As Well' - Cesar Azpilicueta Defends Mason Mount After Chelsea's Penalty Shoot-Out Woes

By Nick Emms4 hours ago