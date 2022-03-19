Skip to main content
Mason Mount Praises Chelsea Team for Performance Following FA Cup Win Over Middlesbrough

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised his team for their performance after beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old got the assist for both of his side's goals on the day and was pivotal in the majority of the European champions' attacking plays throughout.

With his two assists on Saturday, Mount has now directly been involved in 50 goals for Chelsea across all competitions.

imago1010720251h

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Mount praised his team's performance as they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

"It was never going to be comfortable. They've been on an unbelievable run, you see the teams they beat, it was never going to be easy.

"Not many fans for us tonight, but we let our football do the talking, we played some good stuff."

Mount proved his worth to Chelsea again on Saturday afternoon, registering two assists as well as coming close to getting a number of others.

imago1010724625h

He put a ball across the Middlesbrough goal face in the opening minutes of the tie which both Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic failed to get on the end of.

Later on in the second half, he provided Timo Werner with a chance to get his own name on the scoresheet as well but the German failed to do so.

Mount, alongside Hakim Ziyech were both crucial to Chelsea's attacking plays throughout the game as the away side deservedly moved onto the semi-final of the competition.

imago1010720094h
