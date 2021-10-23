Mason Mount Praises Squad After Emphatic 7-0 Win Over Norwich

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was full of praise for his side after their 7-0 crushing of Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old shone throughout, scoring three of the side's seven goals in the clash.

Despite his penalty being saved in the 83rd minute, Mount came back to retake it after Tim Krul had stepped off his line during the first, and the 22-year-old thumped it into the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Mount was full of praise for his side, especially as they had to make do without the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

"Players coming in, in the absence of others. We were brilliant throughout, we never stopped or dropped our standards.

"I was always getting in the positions to score, I just wasn't putting them away.

"Today I did. It was my luck today, and the team. It's not just about me."

In the absence of starting strikers Lukaku and Werner, Thomas Tuchel's front line consisted of Mount, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

While Havertz struggled in front of goal, both Mount and Hudson-Odoi made it onto the scoresheet to show that the Blues can score with any player.

Hudson-Odoi's goal meant that 17 of Chelsea's players have now made it onto the scoresheet, in a campaign that has consisted of 30 goals.

