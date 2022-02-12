'He’s One of the Best in Training' - Mason Mount Praises Thiago Silva's Influence at Chelsea

Skip to main content
Mason Mount Praises Thiago Silva for His Influence at Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has praised teammate Thiago Silva for the influence he has had at the club.

The Blues' defender joined the west London side in the summer of 2020 as a free agent, having previously played for Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Despite being 37-years-old, the Brazilian centre-back has been one of the club's top performers since he arrived and is now a fan favourite amongst supporters.

imago1009579929h

In an interview with The Guardian, Mount spoke about Silva's attitude to training and how he has integrated himself into the squad.

"His English is not the best, but he still has that presence to come over and say: ‘Just do your stuff.’ He’s one of the best in training every day.

Read More

"He’s starting to learn a bit more English. When we eat he sits next to me. Jorgi’s (Jorginho’s) across from him, then we’ve got me, Marcus Bettinelli and a few of the English boys. 

"He’s down the English end, so maybe he’s done that to learn more of the slang."

imago1008707741h

Since joining in 2020 Silva has made 61 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring five goals and assisting a further two.

He was crucial in his side's run to Champions League glory last season, with his defensive performances proving pivotal as the Blues won the title for the second time ever.

Mount on the other hand has featured 140 times for the club since he broke into the first team in 2019, scoring 24 goals and assisting another 25.

