Mason Mount Praises Werner Following Goal Against Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has praised fellow teammate Timo Werner for his involvement in the side's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge in match day six of the Premier League on Saturday.

With the score tied at 1-1 going into the 80th minute, goals from both Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell ensured Tuchel's men took home a 3-1 victory.

Sipa USA

After the match, Mason Mount took to Twitter to announce his glee for Werner, as the German netted his first Premier League goal of the 2021/22 season.

The 25-year-old striker had fallen out of favour at Chelsea following the arrival of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku arrived from Inter in August 2021 for a transfer fee of £97.5 million and scored four goals in his first four appearances in a Blues jersey.

However, it was Werner that managed to get on the scoresheet ahead of Lukaku on Saturday afternoon, finishing a beautifully played first-time ball, fired across the box from captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Werner has had an up-and-down time at Stamford Bridge so far since his arrival back in 2020, having fallen out of favour with the fans.

Blues fans initially expected more goals from the German striker and were disappointed with his contribution to the squad considering how much game time he was given.

Since his arrival however, Werner has had a total of 16 goals disallowed by VAR, including one against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, making him one of the most unlucky footballers in the world as well.

