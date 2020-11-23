Frank Lampard claims Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is one of the best pressers of the ball that he has ever worked with.

The 21-year-old has been a constant under Lampard for the last two-and-a-half seasons following his loan spell at Derby County, before working with him at Chelsea.

Mount has been a first-team regular in west London, making the transition from Championship football to week in, week out Premier League and Champions League participation look seem-less.

Despite criticisms on social media, Mount has continued to flourish and has been selected for international duty with England and Lampard believes he presses the ball as well as any midfielder that he has worked with.

"Every individual is different, and I don't think it's necessarily because he came through the academy," said Lampard on criticisms of Mount on social media.

"We have a huge fan base and the social media world has changed the way we critique or look at football. It's very easy for someone to sit on the phone and make very harsh statements.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

"With Mason, I think there may be something about him that makes him look clean-cut. He doing one advert at the minute where he takes his top off, that's about as edgy as Mason gets. He doesn't do too many triple step overs and flicks over the back of his head, as he shouldn't do. He makes really efficient, clean, sharp passes, he presses as well as any midfielder that I have worked with or played alongside.

"There are 100 things within his game that impresses managers that he works for. So I think it is very easy and casual because he hasn't got an Instagram reel of those kinds of flicks. I think it's easy for people to bracket him off. When I say that, I don’t want to fuel the fire of people saying Mason is my son, because I know he has got a lot to improve on. That’s what takes you onto his attitude and desire to improve. He can score more goals, make more assists but he is a quality, quality footballer who is only going to get better. That’s how I feel about him.

"Mason Mount, nor any player in this squad, is going to get favouritism from me. We need to have competition amongst everyone in the squad. Midfield and wide areas we have options and no one gets any edge from me other than on how they perform."



----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube