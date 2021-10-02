Mason Mount Previews 'Very Tough' Premier League Clash With Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken ahead of Chelsea's Premier League encounter with Southampton, warning his side that the saints should not be underestimated.

The Blues midfielder has missed his side's last two matches, including their league clash with current champions Manchester City as well as their Champions League encounter with Juventus.

Manager Thomas Tuchel seems optimistic over Mount's return for Saturday's game, where hopefully the number 19 can impress once again at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with the Saints, Mount warned his team about not underestimating their opponents.

"It’s going to be a very tough game," he told the official Chelsea website.

"They’ve done very well at Stamford Bridge the last couple of years.

"They are a team who are very tough to play against and make it very hard. They’re aggressive, they want to get stuck in, they want to tackle.

"It’s just another game for me. Maybe!"

Born in Portsmouth, Mount grew up as a Pompey fan, so there is no doubt this clash will mean more to him than just any other league encounter.

Despite not having a single win under their belts in their 2021/22 Premier League so far, they do have notable draws with both Manchester United and City.

However, currently sat in 16th place in the league, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will be keen to stop Tuchel's boys from putting too much together on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues, on the other hand, are looking to get back to winning ways after two disappointing results against Manchester City and Juventus.

