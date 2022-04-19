Skip to main content
Mason Mount Proud of Chelsea Goal Involvements After Crystal Palace Triumph

Mason Mount has admitted that he is proud of the number of goals he has been involved with this season as it was something he looked at going into the campaign.

The midfielder has scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists, a huge 26 goal involvements in all competitions.

This feat is far superior to any of his team-mates as he has been influential in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Goal after scoring in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Mount admitted that he looked at his goal involvements last season and wanted to improve his numbers.

He said:"It has been a productive season for me. At the beginning of the season, it is something I looked at.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You want to be that midfielder that gets into the box, is a threat and scores. That’s something that I have looked at and always wanted to be.

"This season it is starting to come off a bit more. But you have periods where you don’t score. I have had those periods this season as well. It is up and down so you have to keep working hard and hopefully, it continues."

The 23-year-old has cemented his place in the front three, often dropping deeper into midfield in Tuchel's tactics.

Influential in the win over Crystal Palace, Mount controlled the tempo and got on the scoresheet with a clever low finish to send Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they will face Liverpool.

