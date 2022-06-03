Mason Mount Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has provided an honest assessment of his side's season ahead of his summer break.

The 23-year-old was voted as Chelsea Player of the Season, winning the award back-to-back.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Mount opened up on the season which saw the Blues lift two trophies.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Thomas Tuchel's men won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before falling to defeat in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

When asked about the season, Mount said: "You look at how many games we’ve played this season and it’s not an excuse, but we’re in every competition, we mostly get to the end, so that makes it so that we’re playing extra games.

"It’s difficult but we have to keep going from game to game. One week we’re playing away at Luton, the next we’re playing at Wembley.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Then we’re at the Bernabeu, then we’re back at Wembley, before going away somewhere else! It’s a lot of games and a lot of travelling but it’s what we do. This is our job and we have nothing to complain about."

The England international concluded by highlighting the positives of the season.

"Throughout the season, it’s been up and down but if you look back at what we’ve achieved, we won the Super Cup at the beginning of the season and we won the Club World Cup in the middle of the season," he concluded.



Mount will be hoping that his side can challenge at the top of the Premier League next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube