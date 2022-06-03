Skip to main content

Mason Mount Provides Honest Assessment of Chelsea's Season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has provided an honest assessment of his side's season ahead of his summer break.

The 23-year-old was voted as Chelsea Player of the Season, winning the award back-to-back.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Mount opened up on the season which saw the Blues lift two trophies.

imago1012194321h (1)

Thomas Tuchel's men won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before falling to defeat in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

When asked about the season, Mount said: "You look at how many games we’ve played this season and it’s not an excuse, but we’re in every competition, we mostly get to the end, so that makes it so that we’re playing extra games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It’s difficult but we have to keep going from game to game. One week we’re playing away at Luton, the next we’re playing at Wembley.

imago1012234864h (1)

"Then we’re at the Bernabeu, then we’re back at Wembley, before going away somewhere else! It’s a lot of games and a lot of travelling but it’s what we do. This is our job and we have nothing to complain about."

The England international concluded by highlighting the positives of the season.

"Throughout the season, it’s been up and down but if you look back at what we’ve achieved, we won the Super Cup at the beginning of the season and we won the Club World Cup in the middle of the season," he concluded. 

Mount will be hoping that his side can challenge at the top of the Premier League next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter He Will Convince Chelsea to Agree to Loan

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012194321h (1)
News

Mason Mount Reflects on Goal Contributions Following End of Chelsea Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011941195h
Transfer News

The Reason Romelu Lukaku Won't Leave Chelsea Before June 30 Amid Inter Milan Links

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011817036h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Hoping' to Force Through Move to Inter Milan Ahead of Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012194321h
News

'It’s Been up and Down' - Mason Mount Looks Back on Busy Chelsea Campaign After Player of the Year Award

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku's Lawyer States 'Nothing to Comment on' Regarding Potential Chelsea Exit

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago0047887715h
News

Diego Costa Reveals Hilarious N'Golo Kante Prank During Time at Chelsea

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1010918765h
Transfer News

Report: Nottingham Forest Want to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja on Loan

By Nick Emms6 hours ago