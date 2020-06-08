Absolute Chelsea
Mason Mount: Chelsea squad look sharp & are raring to go ahead of Premier League restart

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted the Blues squad has had to shake of some of the rustiness that they have collected after three months away from the action. 

Following the suspension of the season back in March, the 2019/20 campaign is getting back underway for the first time next week as the Blues face Aston Villa in their first match after the restart at Villa Park on Sunday 21 June. 

Judgement on how any of the sides will perform on their return will have to be reserved until the first games get underway, but Mount believes the Chelsea squad are looking sharp and are ready to tackle the season run-in.

"It’s very exciting," Mount told the official Chelsea website on returning to action. "It’s something we’ve all been waiting for a long time, to get back playing when the time was right, so we are all excited.

"To get the games back is great and it’s something we all wanted if it was possible. We all love playing games and representing Chelsea in the Premier League and we are all looking forward to getting started again.

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-liverpool (10)
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s been a long time since we played and the two months we had away in lockdown certainly seemed like such an age! So it’s been great to be able to get back out on the pitch at Cobham and do what we love.

"I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say we had to ensure we stayed fit during the lockdown, ready for when we could go back to work. It was important to remain active and to be honest, I think most footballers find it difficult to stay too far away from a football. I know I’ve been kicking one around my house all the time

"Training has been great, and the boys are looking sharp. I think at the start, having been away for so long, there was a little rustiness to shake off but we are back to normal now and raring to go again."

