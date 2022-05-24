Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Reece James have been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The Three Lions play Hungary, Germany and Italy in the group stage of the tournament.

Mount and James will be part of the squad as England look to lift the competition for the first time, with Chelsea loanee Gallagher also in the fold.

The pair have been in fine form for Chelsea this season on route to a third-place finish in the Premier League, also missing out on the FA Cup and Carabao Cup after consecutive defeats to Liverpool in the finals.

Mount will be looking to add to his 27 caps for his country, whilst James has 10 caps to his name so far, with Gallagher featuring three times.

Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley all missed out on call-ups this time around.

Hudson-Odoi has spent a period on the sidelines towards the end of the season but looks likely to switch his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the senior England team since the end of 2019, when he played 59 minutes in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

However he has made a number of appearances for the country's youth squads and was part of the U17 side that won the World Cup in 2017.

November is the earliest time he will be able to play, which coincides with the beginning of the World Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar in the Middle East.

