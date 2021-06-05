Mount: Champions League Glory Was Special, Dream Come True

The 22-year-old clinched his first piece of silverware with the Blues.

Mason Mount completed a lifelong dream winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old provided the assist for Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal in Porto which sealed a 1-0 win over Manchester City on May 29 in the final.

Chelsea's triumph in Portugal earned Mount his first trophy as a senior Blues player following multiple successes throughout his youth days.

Mount suffered two defeats in finals prior to the Champions League win, two FA Cup finals including one this season, but he and the rest of the squad managed to get over the final hurdle when it mattered this time round.

It's been a week since Chelsea's win over Manchester City and the midfielder has reflected on the special night in Porto.

What Mason Mount said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "A Champions League final is different to most other games you play in. You don’t get to experience it very often and some players even with long careers in the game never get the opportunity to be involved in one.

"It’s a special occasion and to win it was a dream come true for all of us because everybody stepped up. It’s been an up and down season where we found ourselves mid-table halfway through but we took a big step by achieving Champions League qualification on the final day and then to win it was unbelievable.

"That’s not just an individual effort or a few players, it’s the whole team and we’ve really come together. We are close but I feel we’ve got even closer over the last couple of months."

