Mason Mount Reflects on Chelsea's 3-0 Win Over Leeds Following Recent Poor Form

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount took the chance to reflect on his side's 3-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday evening that saw them go four points of Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring four minutes into the game with a stunningly executed finish into Leeds' top corner leaving Illan Meslier helpless.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku sealed the win for the Blues in what turned out to be a dominant win on the day.

Speaking after the game, Mount revealed how important it was his side returned to winning ways midweek ahead of their huge FA Cup final on the weekend.

"We spoke about how big this week was at the beginning, how it didn't start well with the loss (draw vs Wolves) last Saturday," he told Sky Sports.

"We needed to get together as a group, speak as a group and say some truths that needed to be said.

"This was a game we could keep going. We know what's coming up next. It's a massive, massive game. This is a good step towards that."

Chelsea's recent poor form had seen them drop points to Everton, Manchester United and Wolves, meaning Arsenal had climbed to within a point of the European champions in the Premier League.

With this win, Thomas Tuchel's side jumped four points clear of their London rivals with just two games remaining in the season.

