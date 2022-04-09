Mason Mount Reflects on Chelsea's 6-0 Victory Over Southampton

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reflected on his side's 6-0 victory over Southampton.

The midfielder bagged a brace as did Timo Werner, whilst Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also got in on the act.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Mount discussed the Blues' performance and win against the Saints.

When asked about the affect the victory will have on Chelsea, Mount said: "It gives us confidence to get back winning and have that feeling. I said before that every game is a final and that started today. We need to carry this on."

The midfielder continued to discuss Chelsea's performance, one which saw them dominant as they got six goals and looked defensively solid throughout.

"I think you saw a frustrated performance," he continued. "One that had a lot of fire in and we knew it we kept going and got a few more the game would be dead. You saw in the first half how much that meant to us.

"Some performances are not as good as others. We had a little dip after the international break. We have to keep going in every game now. We won't settle for this."

Chelsea travel to Madrid on Tuesday to face Real Madrid as Thomas Tuchel's men look to overcome a two-goal defecit in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

If they play anything like they showed they can against Southampton, the Blues will be in with a change of pulling off a historic comeback.

