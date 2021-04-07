Mason Mount reflects on Chelsea's Champions League win over Porto after stunning goal

Mason Mount knows the job is not done yet after Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

Despite a shaky start in Seville, Chelsea got back to winning ways at the first attempt as Mount and Ben Chilwell handed the Blues two crucial away goals to put one foot into the semi-finals.

Mount netted his first goal in the Champions League after an exquisite turn following a pass from Jorginho which saw him find the bottom corner.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

It gives the Blues the advantage heading into the second leg when they return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville next Tuesday.

But Mount was delighted with the result and his goal but admitted Chelsea won't take their foot off the gas and will be ready for the second leg.

"We knew it would be a tough game," he told BT Sport. "We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win.

"It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.

“It’s about time it [his first Champions League goal] came. I’ve been waiting patiently. It was a good time for it to come. A good pass by Jorginho, I had space and I hit it.

“I’m always working on it [finishing]. I don’t think you can work on it enough. I think I can improve on it and score more goals.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

“He [Ben Chilwell] showed great composure. I thought he’d shoot in front of goal but he took it past the keeper. He’ll be buzzing with that.

“After the West Brom game we put it behind us. We looked briefly at it the next day and moved on. We came into this game with full focus, 100% commitment that we’d win.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube