Mason Mount Reflects on Goal Contributions Following End of Chelsea Season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reflected on his season, discussing his goal contributions as the Blues finished third in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and registered 16 assists in a successful season on an individual basis.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount discussed his season and the number of goal contributions from the season.

When asked to reflect on his season, he said: "It’s a massive focus of mine when I set goals at the beginning of a season. I’ve always looked to do that & to get double figures in both is obviously very difficult. It’s not an easy thing to do so I’m pleased."

The England international admitted that he looks to improve every season both in terms of numbers and technically.

Mount, who takes the majority of Chelsea's corners and free-kicks, discussed the importance of being a good set-piece taker in terms of registering assists.

"It helps when you take set-pieces, it’s a big part of the game. You see people asking whether set-pieces are an assist or not, but when you put the ball in the right position for your team-mate to score then it’s an assist.

"Nowadays when you look at the big, big games – the finals and semi-finals – how many goals are scored from set-pieces? It’s massive and it can have a big effect on the game, so I’ve focused on that and then just tried to add more assists as well," he concluded.



