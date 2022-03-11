Mason Mount Reflects on His Recent Poor Goalscoring Form for Chelsea Following Norwich Win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reflected on his recent poor run of form in terms of goals following his successful performance against Norwich City.

The 23-year-old registered a goal and an assist for his side in their Premier League tie on Thursday evening, as they beat the Canaries 3-1.

The last time the Blues faced Norwich, the west London side won 7-0 and Mount bagged himself a hat trick.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app after his side's 3-1 win over Norwich, Mount offered his opinion on his recent run of form in terms of goals.

"The last couple of games I haven't been putting it in the net. That's something I look at, I focus on.

"To score goals is a big part of my game, to get assists. To get an assist early on helped me relax and not think about anything.

"It makes you relaxed, you don't think about it as much. Maybe other times in those positions I thought about it too much, trying to get a corner, hit the back of the net. Today was a positive."

Mount bagged Chelsea's second goal yesterday evening, but he believes he should've been more clinical on the day.

"It's nice when it comes in the first half because you can relax a little bit. It was very similar to the goal I scored here a few years ago," he told Premier League Productions.

"We talked about the cut-backs that would be available. Luckily I hit the target and scored. I rushed the volley which I should have scored!"

