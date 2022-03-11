Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Reflects on His Recent Poor Goalscoring Form for Chelsea Following Norwich Win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reflected on his recent poor run of form in terms of goals following his successful performance against Norwich City.

The 23-year-old registered a goal and an assist for his side in their Premier League tie on Thursday evening, as they beat the Canaries 3-1.

The last time the Blues faced Norwich, the west London side won 7-0 and Mount bagged himself a hat trick.

imago1010498636h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app after his side's 3-1 win over Norwich, Mount offered his opinion on his recent run of form in terms of goals.

"The last couple of games I haven't been putting it in the net. That's something I look at, I focus on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"To score goals is a big part of my game, to get assists. To get an assist early on helped me relax and not think about anything.

"It makes you relaxed, you don't think about it as much. Maybe other times in those positions I thought about it too much, trying to get a corner, hit the back of the net. Today was a positive."

imago1010489357h

Mount bagged Chelsea's second goal yesterday evening, but he believes he should've been more clinical on the day.

"It's nice when it comes in the first half because you can relax a little bit. It was very similar to the goal I scored here a few years ago," he told Premier League Productions.

"We talked about the cut-backs that would be available. Luckily I hit the target and scored. I rushed the volley which I should have scored!"

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010338757h (1)
News

Revealed: UK Government Name Two Parties as 'Serious Contenders' to Seal Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms27 minutes ago
imago1008644092h
News

Conor Gallagher Reveals He Hasn't Thought About His Chelsea Future At All During Crystal Palace Spell

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010489493h
News

Nike 'Remains Committed' to Chelsea Partnership Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Matt Debono53 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea's Bank Accounts Frozen Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms55 minutes ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Speak to Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger Amid Contract Restrictions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010486751h
News

Chelsea's Travel Plans for Champions League Clash vs LOSC Lille Unaffected Despite Sanctions

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010493709h
News

Report: Three UK in Discussion Over Long Term Removal of Logo From Chelsea Shirts

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Adapt When Required Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago