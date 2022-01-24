Mason Mount Reflects on Thomas Tuchel's First Year in Charge of Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount took the time to reflect on manager Thomas Tuchel's time in charge of the west London side this week as he nears his year anniversary since joining the club.

Since taking over from Frank Lampard on 26 January 2021, Tuchel has reached an FA Cup and Carabao Cup final as well as won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount took the time to reflect on the German tactician's time in charge in west London.

"We had a meeting where he (Tuchel) put down everything that he wants us to do, how he wants us to play, how he likes to manage.

"He told us everything and then we went out and trained and we had a game the next day.

"So it was a crazy kind of turnaround but he was so clear on what he wanted and how he would like us to play, very clear on the roles and responsibilities, that it made it very easy for us to transition.

"From day one, as players we realised how he gives his game plan. It made it easy for us to go onto the pitch and do it.

"As a team we are players who react off that and adapt very quickly. It made it easy and we want to play in these big games and win trophies.

"That has always been our goal and since he has come in, he has pushed us and we have definitely had the opportunity to win big games and play in finals."

