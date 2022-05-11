Mason Mount has refused to give his verdict on Daniel James' red card against Chelsea, stating that he did not see the incident against Leeds United.

The Welsh international was sent off after following through on a challenge on Mateo Kovacic, which saw the Croatian substituted.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Mount refused to be drawn into giving his verdict on the incident as he simply did not see the collision.

When asked about James being sent off for Leeds, he said: "I actually didn't see it.

"I wasn't looking when the tackle was made. I saw Kova on the floor. I didn't know the ref was going to give a red. I didn't see the tackle. It's a tough one for them."

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch took the same stance as Mount, when speaking to Sky, despite replays showing him watching an incident on an iPad just moments after the sending off and complaining to the fourth official.

When asked about the red card, Marsch said: "I haven't seen it. I thought he won the ball. Others have told me it was a red card. I haven't seen it."

Tuchel also admitted that he had not seen the incident, as watching challenges back 'hurts' him.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance and I'm not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me. Everyone told me it was a red card," he said.

