Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea &  Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has provided his message in response to teammate Jorginho's World Cup exit with his nation Italy.

The European champions beat England in the Euro 2020 final last summer but following a shock 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia last week, they now won't be featuring in this year's World Cup in Qatar.

This year's competition will be the second on the trot that Italy have not been a part of. They also haven't played a knockout round game since the 2006 final, after failing to qualify from the group stages in 2010 and 2014.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount revealed how he responded to teammate Jorginho's shock exit from this year's World Cup, before it even began.

“I always mention that ‘Jorgy’ is the joker in the group,” he said. “But when it comes to big games against us, there is nothing but respect between us all.

“It’s all about respect. If you look at how far both teams (England and Italy) had to come to get that opportunity in the final, it was a massive amount of work.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

“So, no, I won’t be giving him jokes or stick about what’s happened with Italy. It’s hard for me to see a player I have played with for the last three years go through something like that.

“I actually sent him a little message and said, ‘keep your head up, you’ve had an amazing season and hopefully we can go on this season to win some more things together’.”

