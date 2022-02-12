Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Reveals 'Agony' of Tooth Injury Earlier in Season

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has revealed the 'agony' he was in before having to have tooth surgery earlier in the season.

The Blues man was absent from his side's trip to Newcastle United at the end of October due to the 23-year-old having to have his wisdom teeth removed.

He had been in good form prior to the game, scoring a hat-trick at home to Norwich City the week before.

imago1009579581h

In an interview with The Guardian, Mount spoke on how the pain from his wisdom teeth affected him and his progress during the season.

“You don’t think your teeth are going to stop you from playing football.

Read More

"It did actually really mess me up. It was Newcastle away and I woke up on the day in agony. I was in the car back to London and it was the worst journey I’ve ever been on. I wanted to just rip them out myself but it wouldn’t have been the best idea."

He soon returned to first team action after the international break and went on a great run of form at the beginning of December, getting six goal contributions in the space of four consecutive games.

imago1008930631h

Mount first appeared in the senior Chelsea team in 2019 after his successful loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County.

He has made 140 appearances in all competitions for the west London side, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 25.

The 23-year-old is one of a multitude of players who have come from the Cobham academy and made it to the first team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009579929h
News

'It Did Actually Really Mess me up' - Mason Mount Comments on His Wisdom Teeth 'Agony'

just now
imago1009775517h
News

'It's a Big Penalty' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Scoring Club World Cup Winner

40 minutes ago
imago1009370600h (1)
News

'He’s One of the Best in Training' - Mason Mount Praises Thiago Silva's Influence at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009775517h
News

'I'm Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Kai Havertz After Club World Cup Winning Penalty

1 hour ago
imago1009784330h
News

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's 'Deserved but Lucky' Club World Cup Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1009775517h
News

'An Incredible Feeling' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea Winning Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009779568h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009775517h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras | Club World Cup

1 hour ago