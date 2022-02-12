'It Did Actually Really Mess me up' - Mason Mount Comments on His Wisdom Teeth 'Agony'

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has revealed the 'agony' he was in before having to have tooth surgery earlier in the season.

The Blues man was absent from his side's trip to Newcastle United at the end of October due to the 23-year-old having to have his wisdom teeth removed.

He had been in good form prior to the game, scoring a hat-trick at home to Norwich City the week before.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mount spoke on how the pain from his wisdom teeth affected him and his progress during the season.

“You don’t think your teeth are going to stop you from playing football.

"It did actually really mess me up. It was Newcastle away and I woke up on the day in agony. I was in the car back to London and it was the worst journey I’ve ever been on. I wanted to just rip them out myself but it wouldn’t have been the best idea."

He soon returned to first team action after the international break and went on a great run of form at the beginning of December, getting six goal contributions in the space of four consecutive games.

Mount first appeared in the senior Chelsea team in 2019 after his successful loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County.

He has made 140 appearances in all competitions for the west London side, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 25.

The 23-year-old is one of a multitude of players who have come from the Cobham academy and made it to the first team.

