'We Want to Have That Winning Mentality' - Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's Club World Cup Ambitions

Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea 'Really Want' to Win Club World Cup

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has revealed that his side 'really want' to win the Club World Cup this week. 

The Blues are in the United Arab Emirates for the competition, having qualified due to them winning the Champions League last season.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be competing in the tournament for the second time, having previously lost in the final to Corinthians in 2012. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Mount revealed that the Blues have their sights firmly set on success in the Club World Cup.

"The focus is always on the next game because they come thick and fast but we really want to win this tournament.

"We haven’t ever won it as a club so we want to win it, like every competition we’re in. We want to have that winning mentality and hopefully it will be a good trip for us."

Read More

Chelsea will face Al Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday and should they win, they will advance to Saturday's final against either Palmeiras or Al Ahly.

The Blues' participation in the tournament will be one of five competitions they are competing in this month.

They advanced to the last 16 of the FA Cup after their extra time win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Once they return from the United Arab Emirates Tuchel's side will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, before hosting Lille in the Champions League knockout stages.

Chelsea will then cap off the month with a visit to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

