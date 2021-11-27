Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Ambitions

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken out about his side's ambitions to take home this season's Premier League trophy following their Champions League triumph last season.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in May 2021 to claim the prestigious Champions League trophy a mere five months into Thomas Tuchel's tenure as manager.

Mount was crucial in his team's successes last season and has since been nominated in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, alongside four of his Blues teammates.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount stressed how big it is for both him and his club to win this year's Premier League.

"That is the goal, we are working towards that," he told Sky Sports. "We've won the Champions League and now the big focus and goal is the Premier League.

"We still want to do well in the other competitions, but the Premier League is the big one.

"For me personally, I want to win that. You go on a campaign with the Champions League, but the Premier League is the whole season, tough games every single week, but we are on the right path at the moment.

"But we have to stay focused every game."

Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel has already publicly outlined his goals for his side this season, insisting they are here to 'win it all'.

"It’s our duty to bring out the best in us and to push ourselves, to be the best that we can because it’s what we love, it’s football, and being part of this, a big club and having such a great team around me is more than I can wish for.

"We are looking forward to every single training session and, of course, to all the matches. We want to win it all.”

