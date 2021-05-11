Mount: Chelsea Ready to Lift Silverware This Season

Mason Mount is hoping to land his first trophy in the Chelsea first-team at the end of the season.

Chelsea have found themselves in the mix for silverware with five games left to play in all competitions this season.

On the verge of clinching top four in the Premier League, Mount and Chelsea are in both the FA Cup and Champions League final. After FA Cup heartbreak in the final last year, he is ready to go one step better this season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are on a roll under Thomas Tuchel, who came in mid-season to replace Frank Lampard back in January. Chelsea's resurgence has seen them become one of the hardest side's to beat, which Manchester City found out once again on Saturday during a stoppage time 2-1 win for the Blues at the Etihad.

The season is far from over, and Mount says the team are focused on finishing the season strongly as they eye success.

What Mason Mount said

"I’ve learnt a lot [this season]. Having a new manager come in halfway through a season, I’ve never experienced that before. He has brought different types of tactics and a different look at football and I think all the boys have bought into it.

"We’ve started off well. We have the opportunity to win two trophies and hopefully finish as high as we can in the Premier League. That’s always been our goal and that’s what we are fighting for.

"We are all focused on achieving our goals and it’s been brilliant since the manager has come in and we are all working hard to achieve all those aims before the season it out."

