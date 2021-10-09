    • October 9, 2021
    Mason Mount Reveals Favourite Moment of Chelsea Career so far

    Author:

    Mason Mount has discussed his Chelsea career so far, highlighting his favourite moment since making his debut for his boyhood club.

    The midfielder has recently been nominated as one of thirty players on the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Mount revealed his favourite moment of his Chelsea career so far and it is no surprise as to the moment he chose.

    sipa_35188385

    He said: "I think scoring the goal in the semi-final (of the Champions League) against Madrid…that was a big one for me!"

    The goal helped the Blues on the way to the Champions League final, where Chelsea lifter their second Champions League trophy after an impressive campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

    The Chelsea boss has recently heaped praise upon his midfielder, but wants his team to learn to win without the 22-year-old, who has suffered a period on the sidelines through injury this season.

    sipa_35371694

    What has Tuchel said about Mount?

    "We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions, it is possible to win games without Mason Mount. Hopefully he knows with how much respect, and how much I love him. 

    "Of course we want to have Mason for the energy he gives us and of course we miss him but we cannot start reducing our performances on looking at the players who are missing." he said.

    sipa_35189260
