Mason Mount Reveals He Loves When Chelsea Travel to Leeds Following 3-0 Win

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount revealed how much he loves facing Leeds following the west London side's successful trip to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Blues won 3-0 on the day, following goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku that saw the away side claim all three points.

With the win, Chelsea got one step closer to claiming a Champions League spot while, at the same time, climbing four points clear of London rivals Arsenal in fourth place.

imago1011938974h

Speaking after the game, Mount revealed how much he enjoys facing Leeds.

"It was a fun one. I love playing here, a stadium with a lot of history," he told Sky Sports. "Their fans were brilliant, they don't like us too much! We got the goal and quietened them down, we could play our stuff. That was our goal."

The 23-year-old went on to insist he knew the game was always going to be a tough clash in front of a fierce set of fans.

"I was reading the programme before the game and it said make the stadium as hard to play as possible, or something like that," he continued. "When you come here, you know it'll be tough. We loved it."

imago1011936371h

Mount opened the scoring on the day, four minutes in, and Everton manager Frank Lampard praised his former prodigy for his incredible statistics so far this season.

"Mason is a fantastic player & I'm pleased he's getting those numbers," he told beIN Sports. "He's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him." 

