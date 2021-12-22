Mason Mount Reveals Inspiration Behind Chelsea Champions League Tattoo

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed the inspiration behind his brand new tattoo, which shows off the Champions League trophy that he lifted last season.

The midfielder's tattoo artist took to Instagram to show off the new ink.

And now, speaking to Sky Sports about the tattoo, Mount has revealed why he chose to get what he did put on his body.

"It is something that I thought of after the final," he said. "It has taken quite a long time to get the design and everything that I wanted but Miles, the tattooist, is brilliant, one of the best in the business. He did an unbelievable job with it.

"Obviously the stadium was Estadio do Dragao so I wanted that involved just for the memory of where we played and the atmosphere that was around the game. Having the dragon around the trophy just felt right for me. I am really happy with it and I love it."

The midfielder played a crucial role in the run-up to the final and played his part as Chelsea beat Manchester City to lift the trophy, registering the assist for Kai Havertz's winning strike.

When asked about winning the trophy, his first as a senior player at Chelsea, Mount continued: "It was a rollercoaster and it all went so quickly.

"To end the season with a trophy and then go to the Euros was unbelievable for me and I learned so much."

