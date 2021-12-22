Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mason Mount Reveals Inspiration Behind Chelsea Champions League Tattoo

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed the inspiration behind his brand new tattoo, which shows off the Champions League trophy that he lifted last season.

The midfielder's tattoo artist took to Instagram to show off the new ink.

And now, speaking to Sky Sports about the tattoo, Mount has revealed why he chose to get what he did put on his body.

"It is something that I thought of after the final," he said. "It has taken quite a long time to get the design and everything that I wanted but Miles, the tattooist, is brilliant, one of the best in the business. He did an unbelievable job with it.

Read More

"Obviously the stadium was Estadio do Dragao so I wanted that involved just for the memory of where we played and the atmosphere that was around the game. Having the dragon around the trophy just felt right for me. I am really happy with it and I love it."

The midfielder played a crucial role in the run-up to the final and played his part as Chelsea beat Manchester City to lift the trophy, registering the assist for Kai Havertz's winning strike.

When asked about winning the trophy, his first as a senior player at Chelsea, Mount continued: "It was a rollercoaster and it all went so quickly.

"To end the season with a trophy and then go to the Euros was unbelievable for me and I learned so much."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007473840h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Inspiration Behind Chelsea Champions League Tattoo

44 seconds ago
imago1007849214h (1)
News

Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Regarding His Form Under Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

30 minutes ago
imago1008769621h
News

Thomas Tuchel Singles Out Mateo Kovacic & N'Golo Kante as Chelsea Risks Ahead of Brentford Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008120231h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea to Fight Against All Odds Against Brentford

1 hour ago
imago1008770093h
News

Tuchel: Nobody Needs to Feel Sorry For Chelsea Amid Injury and Covid Crisis

2 hours ago
imago1008490854h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Set to Challenge Chelsea to Jules Kounde Transfer

2 hours ago
imago1008769621h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Whether Chelsea Will Sign Unvaccinated Players Ahead of January Transfer Window

3 hours ago
imago1008770093h
News

'Ask Me About Football' - Thomas Tuchel's Plea Regarding the Vaccination State of Chelsea's Players

3 hours ago