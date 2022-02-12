Mason Mount Reveals Petr Cech Regrets Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that club legend Petr Cech spoke to the squad about his regrets of the 2012 Club World Cup final, losing to Palmeiras.

The Blues, under Rafael Benitez back then, fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Brazilian opposition.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount has revealed that Cech is using the loss as motivation for Chelsea's current group of players.

Mount said: “Petr has spoken to us a bit in training that he doesn’t have many regrets in his career, but one of them was not doing this to its fullest and winning this competition when he had the chance because it only came around once for him."

The Chelsea midfielder continued to admit that the words have motivated him, as he does not want to miss out on lifting a trophy which may only be up for grabs once in his career.

“It may only come around once in my career, so as a group we know how serious we’re taking this and how important it is to give it everything to win a major competition that not many win," he continued. "We’re focused on that and that’s definitely a message that has hit hard the last couple of days. You don’t get this opportunity very often and we have to take it.”

IMAGO / Fotoarena

The Blue will be hoping to avoid a repeat of 2012 as they face Corinthians' fierce rivals Palmeiras in the 2022 Club World Cup final on Saturday.

This time, Cech will not be on the pitch but up in the directors box as he watches the latest set of Chelsea players attempt to bring home the one trophy he missed out on during his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube