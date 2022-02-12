Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Reveals Petr Cech Regrets Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed that club legend Petr Cech spoke to the squad about his regrets of the 2012 Club World Cup final, losing to Palmeiras.

The Blues, under Rafael Benitez back then, fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Brazilian opposition.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount has revealed that Cech is using the loss as motivation for Chelsea's current group of players.

Mount said: “Petr has spoken to us a bit in training that he doesn’t have many regrets in his career, but one of them was not doing this to its fullest and winning this competition when he had the chance because it only came around once for him."

The Chelsea midfielder continued to admit that the words have motivated him, as he does not want to miss out on lifting a trophy which may only be up for grabs once in his career.

Read More

“It may only come around once in my career, so as a group we know how serious we’re taking this and how important it is to give it everything to win a major competition that not many win," he continued. "We’re focused on that and that’s definitely a message that has hit hard the last couple of days. You don’t get this opportunity very often and we have to take it.”

imago0012132878h

The Blue will be hoping to avoid a repeat of 2012 as they face Corinthians' fierce rivals Palmeiras in the 2022 Club World Cup final on Saturday.

This time, Cech will not be on the pitch but up in the directors box as he watches the latest set of Chelsea players attempt to bring home the one trophy he missed out on during his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0012132878h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Petr Cech Regrets Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup Defeat

just now
imago1009601408h
News

Jorginho Makes Surprising Revelation Regarding Palmeiras Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

30 minutes ago
imago1009683646h
News

Thiago Silva Makes Honest Palmeiras Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1009370600h (1)
News

Thiago Silva Stresses Importance of Cub World Cup Final Ahead of Chelsea vs Palmeiras

1 hour ago
imago1008929198h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Are Taking Club World Cup Seriously Ahead of Palmeiras Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008940057h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals He Loves Chelsea Song After Returning to Club World Cup Squad

12 hours ago
imago0043598512h
News

Marcos Alonso Discusses Frank Lampard's Criticism of Him During Chelsea Spell

12 hours ago
imago1008940057h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Reveals No Time to Celebrate After Trophy Haul

13 hours ago