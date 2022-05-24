Mason Mount has heaped praise on Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell, who returned from a long-term injury against Watford on the last day of the Premier League season.

The defender had not featured since suffering an ACL injury back in November.

Speaking on his return, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount revealed his pride in seeing one of his closest friends return to the pitch.

The pair formed a strong bond in their first season playing together, winning the Champions League with Chelsea before reaching the Euro 2020 final with England.

Chilwell came onto the pitch in the last moments against Watford, replacing Mount, as he made his long awaited return ahead of time.

When asked about his teammate's return to action, Mount said: "A special touch (substitution). He's been through a lot, Chilly, over the last few months. I've seen him when he first done it, he was absolutely distraught. To see him come on, I'm so proud of him.

"He's been so focused every single day on what he needed to do. He did it with a smile on his face. Even though he wasn't with us the whole time, it felt like he was with us.

"He brings the atmosphere up and that's the type of character he is. Brilliant to see him come on at the end there."

Chelsea will be hoping that their wing-back can stay fit and injury-free next season as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

