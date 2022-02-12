Skip to main content
Mason Mount Reveals Reason Why He Keeps Chelsea Runners-Up Medals Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Chelsea's Mason Mount has opened up on his reasons for keeping the runners up medals receieved in his career.

The 23-year-old has been in several finals with club and country, including last summer's Euro 2020 final.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mount opened up on why he keeps his runners-up medals.

The midfielder finished second with England at Euro 2020, just months after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

He also finished as a runner up in back-to-back FA Cup finals for the Blues and is looking to win his first Club World Cup trophy on Saturday.

Read More

“I think you look at the second place ones for memories and experiences, the Euros one, the FA Cups,” explained Mount.

“You look at them and think how distraught you were after the game and they bring back that kind of feeling. 

“I know a lot of players, as soon as they get a second place medal, they throw it to the side but I kinda like having them. They’re not in the trophy cabinet, but you can use them as motivation. You can use them to remember that feeling you had after the game. That you never want that again. 

“Then you look at the trophy cabinet and see the winners’ medals and that feeling of winning and you remember that as well. I always keep everything. The Champions League is definitely number one and, hopefully, after Saturday, this one will be up there.”

