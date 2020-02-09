Mason Mount reveals what Frank Lampard told the Chelsea youngsters at the start of the season

Mason Mount has revealed what Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard told the younger members of the squad at the start of the season.

Lampard arrived at Chelsea after leaving Derby County, and from the start it was clear he was ready to use and trust the Blues' academy stars.

He had already used and shown faith in Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori at Derby County, but the stakes were much higher at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount has been ever-present in the Chelsea side this season - featuring in all of the Blues' 25 Premier League outings this term. Getty Images

Some argue that his hand was forced due to the enforced transfer ban, but Frank Lampard has shown over the course of the season that he is willing to use the youngsters should they show they are good enough to play in the first-team.

Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Reece James have all become regulars under Frank Lampard - with Tariq Lamptey [now departed], Billy Gilmour, Marc Guehi, Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin all being given chances in the first-team this season.

21-year-old midfielder Mason Mount has revealed to BT Sport what the Chelsea boss told them at the start of the season, which sparked hope into the youngsters.

"At the beginning of the season he spoke to us and said look 'it doesn't matter how old you are, if you show me in training that you are ready to play in games then I won't hesitate to put you in'," said Mount.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard has been vocal insisting he will make changes to his side if necessary.

----------

"At the beginning of pre-season we knew that their was an opportunity for us if we kept working hard and kept focus throughout pre-season, that we could start games and start big games."

----------

LOOKING UP TO FRANK LAMPARD

Mason Mount grew up watching Frank Lampard break records at Chelsea as a young lad coming through the academy ranks, and he

"For me I've always looked at his game and as a midfielder and an attacking midfielder, me being at Chelsea and him being an absolute legend at the club, I've always looked up at him and looked at the way he plays.

"I'm always trying to take things from his game and learn," Mount added.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube