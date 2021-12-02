Mason Mount Reveals What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea Squad in Dressing Room vs Watford

Mason Mount has revealed the 'firm words' Thomas Tuchel said to the Chelsea squad against Watford to inspire Blues to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Chelsea were well below their usual high standards at Vicarage Road. They started the game extremely poorly as Watford took the early momentum.

The game was stopped in the 12th minute after a fan was taken ill and the game was suspended whilst medical care was given in the stands.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It gave Tuchel a chance to lay into his squad in the dressing room as the players left the field.

Mount was asked post-match what the German said, and he revealed to Amazon Prime: "He said some firm words to us and it got us going. We know that as a group, obviously he said it but we knew as individuals, as leaders in the group.

"We didn’t start good enough to even play. We had 11 minutes in our own half, we didn’t keep the ball. We had no possession in their half. We knew that individually.”

Chelsea scored the opener in the 29th minute through Mount as he finished off a well worked move which saw Kai Havertz lay it across to the England international to slot home from close range.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Emmanuel Dennis equalised in the 43rd minute but Mount was on hand to provide the assist for Hakim Ziyech's winner 17 minutes from time to claim all three points.

Tuchel knew his side got away with it against Claudio Ranieri's Hornets, making an admission in his post-match interview.

"We stole three points, we don’t have to talk around it. It feels very good. It is an important three points of course. The first time, it feels like we are the lucky winners.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube