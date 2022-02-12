Mason Mount Sends Thomas Tuchel Selection Message Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Mason Mount has sent Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel a message regarding his selection ahead of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The 23-year-old was not selected in the semi-final, albeit it due to injury concerns, but featured from the bench.

Speaking to the Guardian, Mount has admitted that he will not complain when not selected.

The 23-year-old was benched at the Etihad Stadium last month afternoon and came on with ten minutes to go as the Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat in Manchester.

This led to Tuchel explaining Mount wasn't in his 'untouchable' zone which was a factor in his decision to start Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic over the England international.

He said: "I felt Mason not in the 100 per cent zone where he is like untouchable, which he normally almost is. So we took that decision and it can happen from time to time. He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason – me included.”

And now Mount has opened up on his emotions when he is not selected for his boyhood club.

“Missing out on a big game hurts,” he said. “But I’m not someone to go straight away to a manager and say: ‘Why are you not starting me?’ I’m someone who likes to show in training that I’m ready.”

Mount will be hoping to be selected for Saturday's Club World Cup final as Chelsea look to make history.

