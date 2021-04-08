Mason Mount sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has warned his teammates that the job isn't done against Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They put one step foot into the semi-finals on Wednesday night as they claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Mount got the opener for the Blues, against the run of play, in the 32nd minute after a beautiful turn saw him finish well into the bottom corner. Ben Chilwell strengthened their lead five minutes from time after rounding Marchesin to tap into an empty net.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Chelsea return to Seville next Tuesday for the second leg, but Mount knows they aren't in the semi-finals yet.

He said: "We knew it would be a tough game. We kept going, we got the goal in the first half and the second secured a good win.

"It’s only half the tie, there’s a second leg to go.

“The job’s not done. They’ll fight for the next leg and we’ll have to give it our all. We’ll be ready."



Head coach Thomas Tuchel also acknowledged Chelsea's fortunes on Wednesday night and called for his side to remain focused ahead of the second leg.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday," Tuchel added. "I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

