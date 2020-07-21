Mason Mount: Chelsea motivated to match Premier League champions Liverpool next season

Mason Mount insists Chelsea are motivated to challenge 2019/20 Premier League champions Liverpool next season after the Reds cruised to their first league title in 30 years.

Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday at Anfield as the Blues look to secure Champions League football on the evening which will see Liverpool be handed the Premier League title.

It's been a comfortable season for the Reds as they have taken the league by storm this term, but Mount insists he and the rest of the Chelsea side don't want to be the ones watching other sides win trophies, and that they are extra motivated to lift silverware following Liverpool's success.

"For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season, it definitely gives you that motivation next season to match them," said Mount to the official Chelsea website.

"We have played them three times this season and we have definitely been competitive with them, and when you watch something like the trophy lift, it gives you that extra motivation going into next season.

Mason Mount celebrating after scoring Chelsea's second at Wembley against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

"I am a winner so I don’t like watching other people win, especially other teams. You want to win with your own team so it is definitely hard to watch someone else win but they have been brilliant this season and worthy winners.

"When you watch something like that it gives you that extra motivation to want to win and that is something we want to keep doing and finish off this season in the top four and hopefully win a trophy, and then focus on next season and really try to push to win."

Frank Lampard's side are one win away from lifting silverware in his first spell in charge after they booked their spot in the FA Cup final against Arsenal after a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

