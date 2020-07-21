Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Mason Mount: Chelsea motivated to match Premier League champions Liverpool next season

Matt Debono

Mason Mount insists Chelsea are motivated to challenge 2019/20 Premier League champions Liverpool next season after the Reds cruised to their first league title in 30 years. 

Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's side on Wednesday at Anfield as the Blues look to secure Champions League football on the evening which will see Liverpool be handed the Premier League title. 

It's been a comfortable season for the Reds as they have taken the league by storm this term, but Mount insists he and the rest of the Chelsea side don't want to be the ones watching other sides win trophies, and that they are extra motivated to lift silverware following Liverpool's success.

"For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season, it definitely gives you that motivation next season to match them," said Mount to the official Chelsea website.

"We have played them three times this season and we have definitely been competitive with them, and when you watch something like the trophy lift, it gives you that extra motivation going into next season.

fbl-eng-facup-man-utd-chelsea-2
Mason Mount celebrating after scoring Chelsea's second at Wembley against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

"I am a winner so I don’t like watching other people win, especially other teams. You want to win with your own team so it is definitely hard to watch someone else win but they have been brilliant this season and worthy winners.

"When you watch something like that it gives you that extra motivation to want to win and that is something we want to keep doing and finish off this season in the top four and hopefully win a trophy, and then focus on next season and really try to push to win."

Frank Lampard's side are one win away from lifting silverware in his first spell in charge after they booked their spot in the FA Cup final against Arsenal after a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Callum Hudson-Odoi 'happy at Chelsea' amid reports of frustration over lack of playing time

Callum Hudson-Odoi is happy and excited about his future at Chelsea despite speculation suggesting he is frustrated about the lack of playing time in the Blues side.

Matt Debono

Chelsea nearing in on signing of Kai Havertz - personal terms close to being agreed

Kai Havertz is reportedly set on a move to Chelsea this summer, with personal terms with the German close to being agreed and a switch to west London drawing ever closer.

Ben Davies

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard hails Olivier Giroud's attitude and goalscoring record after Wembley victory

Frank Lampard has applauded Olivier Giroud's performance against Manchester United and believes he has set an example for his young Chelsea squad with a superb work ethic and positive attitude.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic after victory against Manchester United

Frank Lampard praised the impact of the Chelsea midfield during the Blues' dazzling attacking performance against Manchester United, highlighting the importance of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic who produced commanding displays.

Ben Davies

Why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United

Christian Pulisic wasn't needed by Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley as the Blues battled on without the American, booking their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal next month.

Matt Debono

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights impact of fatigue in FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United paid the price for Chelsea having an extra 48 hours to prepare in the 3-1 victory for the Blues at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ben Davies

Olivier Giroud looking to win 'special' FA Cup final clash against former side Arsenal

Olivier Giroud hailed Chelsea's performance against Manchester United at Wembley and revealed his excitement ahead of the FA Cup final clash against his former side at Wembley on August 1.

Ben Davies

What Frank Lampard told Mason Mount at half-time before Chelsea midfielder netted Blues' second goal in Manchester United FA Cup semi-final win

Frank Lampard has revealed what he told Mason Mount at half-time during Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester United at Wembley.

Matt Debono

'Mason Mount is better than James Maddison and Jack Grealish' claims Phil Neville

Phil Neville believes Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is better than James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea have three finals left this season following FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester United

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have three finals ahead of them after they booked their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday evening.

Matt Debono